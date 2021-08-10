Different Types of Hoverboards In The Market

Hoverboards are now in the trend and instead of buying cycles, people choose to buy hoverboards to commute short distances. Hoverboards are more attractive, consume less space, consume less energy of the person who is riding the board and it is available in various types. Overall they offer many advantages over the normal cycles that people used to buy in the past but choosing the one for you could be a difficult decision.

There are mini hoverboards for kids, foot hoverboards, and many more types that can be bought. But you should look out for the hoverboard that not just looks attractive but it must fulfill the need of the situation. If you are finding it difficult to choose the correct one for yourself then you must see the variety of hoverboards first and how they can be useful to you. Here are some popular varieties listed below.

Broad Wheel Hoverboard

Broad wheel hoverboards are an absolute beast and they come with 10 inches tires that can move around easily on mud, wet grounds, rough terrains, grass, and sand. These tires however made it difficult for the hoverboard to run at more speed. These hoverboards are smooth while riding and do not feel uncomfortable on rough roads due to their big broad styles and goof suspension. They are good for beginners as they hold grip and balance well as compared to others. The hoverboard however offers low torque which is not good while climbing.

Medium Wheel Hoverboard

The medium wheel hoverboards are a good option for people who love climbing steep hills and at the same time need comfort while riding. The 8-inch tires of this hoverboard make the ride safe and comfortable for the rider. You just need some patience and practice to ride it properly. The hoverboard is not too big to take somewhere and not too small that it will not bear your weight in rough, grassy or muddy conditions. You can use them in all-terrain.

Small Wheel Hoverboard

If you want something for your kid then you must consider buying a small wheel hoverboard that comes with 6-6.5 inches tires. These hoverboards can bear the weight of children and teenagers who are 13 years or below. They offer great comfort and due to the small design they are easier to pretend anywhere and you can keep them anywhere easily. Don’t bother to ride this hoverboard if you are an adult as it will damage the hoverboard due to excess weight.

One wheel Hoverboards

The one-wheel hoverboards are very sturdy, durable, have powerful motors, and come with powerful batteries that can reach a maximum speed up to 15 miles per hour. The hoverboard is like a surfboard and it feels like you are riding on the tides on your nearby roads. The hoverboards have great acceleration that can be controlled easily by leaning forward and back. They work a little differently as compared to normal two-wheel hoverboards.

Individual Foot Hoverboards

Individual foot hoverboards for you can say that they are individual for hover shoes that work on their own. Wear them in your individual feet and move around at a decent speed of 7 miles per hour. It feels very much like skates but comes with a fitted motor that does not require your effort to ride the roads. However, they need precision to drive and you need to balance them to ride safely.