Discussing The Career And Lifestyle Of Aakriti Rana

Personal Life

Aakriti Rana is one of the famous fashion bloggers who is a very influential person in the Indian blogging world. Her name comes up when style and attitude are mentioned among other people in this field. Born on July 5, 1991, she is an inspiration to other women on how they can shape their life with grace and passion. Her success in her life and her career is because she tends to work hard. She turned to a vegan-based diet recently. She loves to listen to contemporary music in her free time. She loves to eat junk food and also she likes to explore new things and have an interest in learning new software. According to her, she is more a tech person rather than a book reader. She is a big celebrity with around 720k followers on Instagram and she also runs a youtube channel with around 150k subscribers.

Family, Education, and Relationships

Aakriti Rana belongs to an Army Family and she was born and brought up in Pune, Maharashtra. From an early age, her father has been her inspiration and her mother has helped her in her photoshoots and outfit selection. Aakriti has been very close to her younger brother, who is a pilot with a commercial airline, and also he has a fan following of 54k on Instagram.

Being a part of an Army Family, she has to complete her education from different schools in different parts of India. She has done her schooling at 14 schools. After schooling, she did her bachelor’s degree from Symbiosis, Pune and later she did MBA in Fashion designing from Lancaster University.

There has been a lot of rumors and she has also been linked to lots of people but her relationships are unknown. In the past, she met Parleen Gill who is a singer and finalist in Indian Idol Season 3. But after some time they got separated from each other. When asked about him she told that she admires him the most as he had taught her a lot of things. As of right now, he has been dating Rohan Gupta who works in the Indian Merchant Navy.

Career, Achievements, and Wealth

Aakriti Rana is a very well-known fashion blogger in India. Apart from fashion designing, she is also known for her youtube videos, stylist, and modeling. She started working with many various multinational fashion brands as soon as she entered the modeling and blogging industry. After completing her MBA in fashion designing, she realized that digital marketing is the future so she started her blogging channel related to fashion.

She started her blogging channel in 2014 where she usually talked about fashion, lifestyle, and travel. Later, she also created her youtube channel where she mostly shares tips, guides, and information related to fashion and styling. She has a huge fan following on TikTok before it got banned in India. She also has knowledge of graphic design and photography.

Her net worth is around $7.5 million. Most of her wealth source is from blogging and her youtube channel. Another source of income is from graphic designing and collaborating with fashion brands. Although there can be many more sources from where she earns a lot of money like paid advertisements and product promotions on her social media accounts, most of her stable income comes from youtube and blog sites.