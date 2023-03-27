One of the most important factors in making a great pizza is the dough. And when it comes to creating a crispy crust, the hydration level of your dough is crucial. Dough hydration refers to the ratio of water to flour in your dough. In this article, we’ll explore the ideal dough hydration for crispy pizza crust.

First, let’s define what we mean by “crispy” crust. A crispy crust is one that has a satisfying crunch on the outside, while still being soft and chewy on the inside. To achieve this texture, you want your dough to be relatively dry. This means a lower hydration level, typically around 60- 65%.

A lower hydration level means that there is less water in your dough, which results in a drier and firmer dough. This allows the crust to crisp up nicely in the oven, while still retaining some chewiness. A higher hydration level, on the other hand, can result in a softer and more doughy crust, which may not be as crispy.

It’s important to note that the ideal dough hydration for crispy crust may vary depending on your pizza type. For example, Neapolitan- style pizza is traditionally made with a higher hydration dough, which results in a softer and more pliable crust. However, New York-style pizza is typically made with a lower hydration dough, which results in a crispier crust.

You’ll want to use less water in your recipe to achieve a lower hydration dough. Start by using about 60- 65% hydration and adjust as needed. It’s also important to knead your dough well, as this will help develop gluten and structure your crust.

Another tip for achieving a crispy crust is to preheat your oven to a high temperature, around 500- 550° F. This will help to cook the crust and create that satisfying crunch quickly.

In summary, the ideal dough hydration for crispy pizza crust is around 60- 65%. This lower hydration level results in a drier and firmer dough, which allows the crust to crisp up nicely in the oven. However, it’s important to note that the ideal hydration level may vary depending on your pizza type. Adjusting your hydration level and following key tips can create a delicious and will have a satisfyingly crispy crust that will impress your family and friends. Check here Pizza Dough Hydration Calculator.