How do convert pdf to word

When you want to convert pdf to word, you can use a software like NitroPDF. This software is very easy to use and it has many features. You can open, edit and save your documents as Microsoft Word files with this program.

Section: The interface is really simple and straightforward. It will help you easily complete the conversion process without any issues or confusion about what step should be taken next.

Download and install the PDF to Word converter.

Download and install the PDF to Word converter. The program doesn’t require any special software, so you can download it directly to your computer. When you’re ready, just click the “Download” button above this article and follow the prompts until installation is complete!

Once installed, open up your PDF converter by double-clicking on its icon in Windows Explorer. You should see a simple user interface that looks like this:

Next we’ll look at how to use these tools to convert your PDFs into something more useful!

Double-click on the PDF file to open it in the program.

Click “Convert” and then click “Next” to select your output format (DOC, DOCX, XLS or XLSX). If there is an option that says “Open PDF Directly From Word,” choose this option so that you can edit your document right away without first having to save into another format like Word or HTML.

Click on “File” at the top of the window then select “Save As”.

Click on File in the top left of your Microsoft Word window

Select Save As from the menu that pops up in order to save your document as something different than it currently is (e.g., if it’s currently a PDF).

In this next window, select “Word Document” from the Format drop down list and give your new file a name (we suggest adding “-converted” at the end of its title so that any future files you convert get placed into their own folder)

Now click “Save” and voila! Your document should now be saved as a .DOCX file which can be opened directly in Microsoft Word

Select “Word Document” from the “Save as type” drop-down menu.

To convert a PDF file to a Word document, select “Word Document” from the “Save as type” drop-down menu. Then click on “Save” at the bottom of the window. Your file will be saved as a Word document and it will be smaller in size than the original PDF (which is always good!).

This will open a window asking you where to save the document. Select a location on your computer and click save.

Conclusion

Now that you have your word documents, you can edit them to suit your needs. You may even want to create new documents from scratch using these steps!