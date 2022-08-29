Why multithreading is not possible in python

If you are looking for a language that supports multithreading, then Python is the right choice. It is one of the fastest languages in the world and has become extremely popular among developers. However, there are some common misconceptions regarding python’s multithreading capabilities that need to be cleared out first.

Is python good for multithreading

Python is a single threaded language, and it’s not good for multithreading. However, Python is an interpreted language which means that the code can be executed in a separate thread. This feature is used by some frameworks to achieve concurrency in Python but it won’t help you much if you want to use multithreading in your programs.

If you are planning to write a parallel application using Python, I think it would be better if you go with other languages (like C) instead of using this one because they have been specifically designed for such purposes while this one wasn’t built keeping that requirement in mind. Check here, what is multithreading in c#.

Does python supports multithreading

Python does not support multithreading. It is a single threaded language and therefore cannot be used for multithreading applications.

Python does not have any construct that allows you to perform multi-tasking in it. It only allows you to run one code at a time, so if you have multiple threads running at the same time, there will be waiting for each other and hence it will lead to deadlock or live lock situation which makes the application unusable.

Python multithreading vs multiprocessing

In this section we will discuss the differences between multiprocessing and multithreading, and how each can be used to get similar functionality.

Multiprocessing is a solution for Python programmers when they want to use multiple processes. This allows them to write code as if it was running on a single machine with multiple processors, by spawning off separate processes that make use of the available CPUs (on Linux).

The main advantage of using multiprocessing over multithreading is that you don’t need any additional libraries or installation steps — it’s built-in! The downside is that only one process can run at a time; so if you have two CPU cores on your computer and want them both utilized at 100%, you’ll need another machine or two dedicated just for processing requests from users (as opposed to serving static files).

Multiprocessing is also useful if you want some sort of synchronization between different parts of your application without using locks between threads — which would be problematic when dealing with many simultaneous requests depending on each other’s state (as might occur when serving HTTP requests).

Is python single threaded

Yes, Python is single threaded.

Python is not multithreaded.

Python is a single threaded language, which means that you can only run one piece of code at a time, and that each piece of code will start running when it is called by the main program and only stop once its execution has finished or been interrupted by another part of the code.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the main takeaway is that multithreading is not possible in Python. It’s a language designed to run on a single thread, and it doesn’t have any built-in support for threads. That said, there are ways around this limitation by using third party libraries such as asyncio or pycoro.